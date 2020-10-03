Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 15:13 |ID: 173216 | Print

Terrorist Attack Targeting Arbaeen Pilgrims Foiled in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A terrorist attack planned to target Arbaeen pilgrims has been foiled in Baghdad. An Iraqi military spokesman , General Yahya Rasoul said in a statement on Friday that two terrorist elements had planned to carry out the attack but were arrested in an area north of Baghdad by the Iraqi anti-terrorism service, Al-Sumaria News reported.

Elsewhere in Iraq, security forces have closed streets leading to Bain-ul-Haramain (the area between the two holy shrines) in the holy city of Karbala to ensure the security of the pilgrims. Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain (AS).

