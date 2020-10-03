Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 15:57 |ID: 173223 | Print

Amnesty urges Egypt to release detainees protesters

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International called on the Egypt to release hundreds of people who were detained during anti-government protests last month.

“Egyptian security forces have used tear gas, batons, birdshot and on at least one occasion live ammunition, and arrested hundreds of protesters and bystanders to disperse rare scattered demonstrations over several days,” Amnesty said in a statement on Friday.

“We call on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those detained solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Philip Luther, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa research and advocacy director, said in the statement,AlJazeera reported.

