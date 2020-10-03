Rwanda genocide suspects detained in Belgium

SHAFAQNA-Three Rwanda genocide suspects arrested in Belgium with serious abuse of human rights, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

The office gave no details about the three but said their identities had been established with the help of witness testimony collected in Rwanda by a Belgian investigation.

“Two were arrested [on] Tuesday in Brussels and the third [on] Wednesday in Hainault (province),” said Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, AlJazeera told.