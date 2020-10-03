Arbaeen Competition Planned in Berlin

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin, Germany, plans to hold a competition on the occasion of Arbaeen.

According to the center, the competition will include different categories and the selected works will be published on the website and Telegram channel of the center.

Poems on Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimage, papers on Ashura uprising and its role in the revival of Islam, photos of Arbaeen march and mourning rituals, and paintings on Ashura and Arbaeen (for children and teenagers) are the categories of the competition.

Winners will be announced in the Muslim Unity Week (late October-early November) and will be awarded in a ceremony to be held on the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Iraq’s government will allow each country to send at most 1,500 pilgrims to the Arab country to take part in the Arbaeen processions.