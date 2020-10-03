‘Imam Hussain (A.S)’ academic conference will be held in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The third edition of “Imam Hussein (AS)” academic conference will be held on the occasion of Arbaeen in the holy city of Karbala.

According to the website of the Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein’s (AS) holy shrine, the program will be organized by the Dar-ol-Quran in cooperation with Karbala University’s Faculty of Islamic Sciences.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hussein Al-Mansouri, head of the Quranic center, said that Basra University has cooperated in holding the two previous editions of the program.

He noted that this year’s conference, slated for October 3-4, will be held online through Zoom due to the coronavirus restrictions.

It will be attended by religious and academic figures and top papers will be awarded, he added.

Zargham Al-Mousavi, the dean of the faculty, meanwhile said that the webinar will feature “human aspects and the mission of Imam Hussein’s (AS) movement”, “the mission of Imam Hussein’s (AS) companions”, “universality of the Husseini movement and the friendship approach”, “Husseini movement and the challenges of today’s world such as coronavirus” and “Husseini rituals from traditionalism to modernity and the status taken by the sources of emulation”.