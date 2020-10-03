Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 20:46 |ID: 173261 | Print

Online Quran coursebegins in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) has organized The second edition of an online Quranic course for students of universities and higher education centers, the website of the Astan reported.

It features Quran recitation and Tajweed principles and memorization of the 30th Juz (part) of the Quran.

More than 300 students have signed up to take the Quranic course, Muhammad Aziz Nasser, an official with the Dar-ol-Quran said.

He added that they can take the lessons via Telegram and Google Meet.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

