Flights from Najaf Ashraf Airport will resume during Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The management of Najaf Ashraf International Airport announced on Saturday the end of preparations for accepting foreign flights during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“Hafiz Salman Al-Ghazali”, a member of the board of directors of the airport, said: The management of Najaf Ashraf International Airport has completed the necessary preparations to welcome flights during the Arbaeen pilgrimage from all Arab and Islamic countries after a stoppage of more than four months due to the Corona.

Al-Ghazali said: “This action has been taken after the recent decision of the government to issue a permit for the presence of 1,500 pilgrims from all over the world to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.”

Noting that airlines such as Algeria, Qatar and Pakistan and others have contacted Najaf Ashraf Airport for their flights, he pointed out that in the coming days, Najaf Airport will see a significant reception of passengers from countries that want to participate in Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The board member of Najaf Airport reminded: The airport management will take all the health and preventive measures considered by the Crisis Headquarters regarding the observance of social distance to maintain the health of passengers.

