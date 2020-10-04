Arbaeen walk; Journey on the road built upon finest virtues of humanity

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Every year on the 20th of Safar, the second month in Hijri Calendar, a huge number of Muslim or even non-Muslim people, from all over the world gather in Iraq to participate in a symbolic walk.



People of Iraq for months before this day, eagerly prepare themselves to welcome the visitors of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine. This walk is a hard one. It takes at least three days and lots of energy and time.



What is the reason behind all these efforts? Why would someone walk a long distance, bearing all the difficulties on his/her way, to reach a shrine? What is it that drives this huge number of people here? What is the philosophy behind it?

Arbaeen literally means “fortieth” in Arabic and is used as a name for the day which marks the fortieth day from the date of the event of Ashura, according to Islam. The 40th holds great significance in the traditions of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

In the face of oppositions with Arbaeen walk, important the point worth to be mentioned is the fact that, walking towards the holy sites is a much recommended rite in Islam. It is a gesture of humbleness and homage. Walking to the mosque, going on foot for Eid Prayers, walking to Haj and hence one of the virtues of Ahlul Bayt (A.S) was their frequent pilgrimage to Haj on foot, also walking for stoning the Jamaraat in Haj, and even going on foot to visit a believer are examples of its significance.

Moreover, walking to the holy grave on the 40th of Imam Hussain (A.S) is a well-established Sunna and one of the signs of being a true follower of Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

Is Arbaeen Walk to Karbala an Innovation?

Walking on Arbaeen is a pure Islamic tradition not an innovation. The history of Arbaeen walk goes back to the first visitors of Imam Hussain (A.S) after his death. On the day of Arbaeen, forty days after the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), Imam’s (A.S) son, sister and the remaining members of his family and that of the other martyrs came back to Karbala to lament the death of their dear ones besides their graves.

Jaber Ibn Abdillah al-Ansari; who was a prominent companion of the holy Prophet (PBUH), along with Atiyyah al-Oufi, who was also a prominent companion of Imam Ali (A.S) are the first main visitors of the holy grave of Imam Hussain (A.S) on Arbaeen. He made a trip all the way to Kufa.

Attiyah narrates the story: “I left Kufa with Jaber on foot heading to Karbala to visit the holy grave of Imam Hussain (A.S). Note that today Kufa is part of the holy city of Najaf, from which the main walk begins. The choice of Jaber to visit the holy grave on the 40th was not accidental, as Abna mentions.

In fact, Ziyarat Arbaeen is not an innovation even according to the Sunni principles, for it has been practiced by one of the companions of the holy Prophet, Jaber Ibn Abdillah.

Visiting Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine is a tradition in Shia culture but many tyrants and oppressors tried to stop this walk but none could do so. They wanted to obliterate the message of peace, love, compassion, diversity and humanity which Hussain Ibn Ali (A.S) gave to the world at the cost of his blood.

Shis religious references (Marja’) kept this tradition alive among their followers, until the government of Saddam Hussain, which banned all religious Shia traditions to be performed publically, Salam Islam told.

Saddam banned the Arbaeen Walk but many people continued to walk in secret to show their support for Hussain Ibn Ali’s (A.S) message, of standing for truth and supporting justice despite being under threat from a tyrannical government. It was after his fall that the tradition of walking to Karbala truly re-emerged.

A few years ago, in spite of the extreme threats of the ISIS terrorist organisation, millions of people joined the walk, dircksey told. That specific year, the Arbaeen Walk saw the greatest rise in pilgrims. People walked in millions towards Hussain (A.S) and sent the message to ISIS and any bearers of injustice that the message of Hussain lives on, zainabrights mentioned.

Arbaeen walk produces some capacities

When looking closely, the ritual of Arbaeen produces some dimensions and capacities. These capacities are as follow:

First, throughout this walk, travellers are given the opportunity to place the story of Karbala in perspective and use it to contemplate and reflect on their life. The crux of Karbala was a battle between good and evil, righteousness and falsehood. When one spends 3 days walking toward the man who succeeded in this battle, they naturally question where they stand in this battle today. Are their actions placing them on the side of Hussain (A.S) or Yazid?

Second, the Arbaeen walk is a journey on the road built upon the finest virtues of humanity – kindness, empathy, respect, freedom, and above all else, love. No visitor of this pilgrimage ever returns to his pre-walk existence; a spiritual transformation can be promised after the walk.

Third, in this walk we give this message to the entire world that wherever we are, in whichever land we are, we will work hard to serve Imam Hussain’s (A.S) mission of spreading truth and justice. We will always be present wherever there is oppression to support the oppressed and oppose the oppressors. We will never submit to humiliation and disgrace. We will always remain free men.

Forth, the use of the Arbaeen walk as a political statement was initiated by sister of Imam Hussain (A.S), Zaynab (S.A). When she was made to walk in shackles from Karbala to Kufa, then to Damascus, she didn’t remain silent; instead, she spoke to the onlookers and told them what had happened on the plains of Karbala. These visitors keep Zaynab (S.A) in their mind and with every step, they vow to continue her legacy today.

Fifth, the pilgrimage isn’t a mere religious exercise, but a bold statement of resistance. The horrific bomb mostly targeting Shia pilgrims and taking countless lives, illustrate the dangers facing Shia Muslims. Yet the imminent threat of death doesn’t seem to deter people; young and old, from making the dangerous journey to the holy city.

Sixth, the walking journey has a large potential for public diplomacy both in terms of interreligious dialogue and also for extra-territorial understanding. One of the main goals of public diplomacy is to bring people together to increase inter cultural dialogue. If we accept this, then practitioners should definitely follow one of the largest public diplomacy gatherings of today’s world: the Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq.