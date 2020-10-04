Date :Sunday, October 4th, 2020 | Time : 08:18 |ID: 173298 | Print

An open prison without end: Myanmar’s mass detention of Rohingya Muslims

SHAFAQNA- The Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on Saturday that approximately 130,000 Rohingya Muslims held in open-air detention camps in Myanmar’s Rakhine State since being displaced in a 2012 campaign of ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s military.

It said the Myanmar government has created “squalid and oppressive conditions” for the Rohingya refugees that “amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid, persecution, and severe deprivation of liberty.”

The report, titled An Open Prison without End: Myanmar’s Mass Detention of Rohingya in Rakhine State, is based on over 60 interviews with Rohingya, Kaman Muslims, and humanitarian workers, and will be released next week, according to the statement.

HRW urged the Myanmar government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, “to lift all arbitrary movement restrictions for Rohingya, Kaman, and other minorities, and end the apartheid regime against Rohingya in Rakhine State”, AA reported.

