Kashmir: Bodies of three civilians killed by Indian army exhumed

SHAFAQNA-The bodies of three young men in Kashmir killed by the Indian army in July were exhumed and handed over to their families on Saturday.

The three men – Imtiyaz Ahmad, 21, Abrar Ahmad, 25, and Abrar Khatana, 18 – were shot dead in Amshipora village in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 18, with authorities initially claiming that they were militants.

After two months of protests by their families, who said the victims were laborers with no connection to any militant outfits, the Indian military admitted its wrongdoing on Sept. 18, according to AA.