Date :Sunday, October 4th, 2020 | Time : 08:36 |ID: 173302 | Print

Kashmir: Bodies of three civilians killed by Indian army exhumed

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The bodies of three young men in Kashmir killed by the Indian army in July were exhumed and handed over to their families on Saturday.

The three men – Imtiyaz Ahmad, 21, Abrar Ahmad, 25, and Abrar Khatana, 18 – were shot dead in Amshipora village in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 18, with authorities initially claiming that they were militants.

After two months of protests by their families, who said the victims were laborers with no connection to any militant outfits, the Indian military admitted its wrongdoing on Sept. 18, according to AA.

You might also like
Kashmir remembers slain pro-independence activist
Dr Gregory Stanton: Genocide of Muslims in Kashmir, Assam a step away from extermination
Photos: Shia genocide is real and it's being ignored
The role of Britain on India's crimes in Kashmir
UN calls for inquiry into Kashmir human rights violations
After 19 weeks, prayers held at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *