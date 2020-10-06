Arbaeen Walk: Model of an equal & healthy society

SHAFAQNA- Over the years, Arbaeen walk has developed into the largest annual peaceful gathering, and it is recognised as the largest peace walk in the world. Along this journey one witnesses the grandest display of humanitarian values, such that it has left witnesses in absolute awe.

Arbaeen Trek is a definitive evidence of the fact that Islam is nothing but a peaceful religion convening men, women, and children of various beliefs together in perfect safety.

Arbaeen is a gathering of lovers of peace and friendship from all over the world, next to each other, near the grave of the Imam of Humanity and Love, in order to unanimously declare that in spite of racial and religious differences, they can live in peace, friendship and in close proximity to each other.

Arbaeen Walk is full of compassion and sacrifice

The Arbaeen Walk is uniquely organised full of compassion and sacrifice. The locals come out from their houses with food in their hands for the visitors, Dircksey told.

After witnessing such love, compassion and sublime displays of hospitality and selflessness by the locals one would surely be left in bewilderment.

This care for each other which is a symbol of Arbaeen should be seen as something we need to learn not only during the Arbaeen but beyond the Arbaeen, not only in Iraq between Najaf and Karbala, but in our lives in all times and climes.

Class, status and race is irrelevant in Arbaeen walk

The Arbaeen walk is also a place where class, status, or race is irrelevant. Making this pilgrimage, there are elderly men/women walking with sticks, young children, wheelchair bound people pushing themselves, black people, Asians, white people, Middle Eastern people, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Sunnis, Shias, and even people of no faith — a truly universal event , Zainabrights mentioned. The only characteristic given importance to is one’s love for Imam Hussain (A.S).

These qualities that the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) develop are actually a testament to the values that Imam Hussain (A.S) stood for and represented. This is because his pilgrims adopt these qualities within them with the knowledge that Hussain loved compassion towards one another, unity within society, offering assistance to those in need, etc. They therefore hope that by acting in the manner which Hussain wanted society to be, and refraining from the things he despised such as corruption, cheating, lying, etc., they can please their beloved Imam Hussain (A.S).

This classless and non-discriminatory walk is a perfect model of how an equal and healthy society should be.