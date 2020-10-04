What did Imam Ali (AS) say about the most deserving person for the Islamic Caliphate?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb Amiral Momineen (AS) said: Verily, you are aware that I am the most deserving person for the Caliphate (the successor to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)) than others. Swear to God, I give in to what you have done (installing others as the Caliphs) as long as the Muslims situation is alright and do not disintegrate, and no one else is oppressed except me. And I expect the reward from Allah (SWT) for this forgiveness, silence, and virtue [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 74.