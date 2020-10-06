Date :Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 | Time : 07:53 |ID: 173353 | Print

Video: Shaikh Haneef speech on ‘second class status of Muslims’

SHAFAQNA- Monthly thought forum by Shaikh Ahmed Haneef. On Friday 02 October 2020,  he spoke about the second class status of Muslims in the world.

