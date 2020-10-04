As the day of Arbaeen approaches, Govt.Offices Closed in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: As the day of Arbaeen (October 8) approaches, the Deputy Governor of Karbala in Iraq announced the closure of all government offices for two weeks.

Ali al-Miali said on Saturday that they will remain closed from Sunday, October 4, until October 15, al-Sumaria TV reported.

He said the closure is meant to facilitate providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims.

Those offices that deal with services, health and security affairs will not be closed, however, he added.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Iraq’s government will allow each country to send at most 1,500 pilgrims to the Arab country to take part in the Arbaeen processions.