Mawkib owner: “We sold home furniture one year to serve pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S)”+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The march of the pilgrims on the occasion of the Arbaeen memorial of Imam Hussain (AS) continues. Pilgrims are on their way to Karbala and the Hussaini mawkibs that have been stationed along the pilgrims’ route provide them with the necessary services.

One of these mawkibs is the procession of Abdullah al-Radia in the Iraqi city of Diwaniyah. This procession provides services such as drinks and food to the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) every year during the Arbaeen march period.



Shakir Jabbar Najm al-Kaabi, an Iraqi citizen who set up the procession with his wife on the public road of Diwaniyah and on the pilgrims’ passage, says that he has even been sentenced to one year in prison by the former regime charging him for serving the Arbaeen pilgrims. He has endured this sentence of course.

He says he sets up his procession with simple tools and offers pilgrims tea, hot bread and cakes and other simple necessities.

The Iraqi citizen goes on to say that even in 2017, due to the reduction of his retirement pension, he was forced to sell his home furniture so that he could continue to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) in his procession and to avoid his procession being out of service.

