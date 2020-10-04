Kuwait’s new emir meets with US, Iran officials

SHAFAQNA-The new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met on Sunday with senior US, Iran and Persian Gulf officials.

Sheikh Nawaf succeeded his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died at the age of 91.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper conveyed his condolences over the loss of the late leader in a meeting with the new emir.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif met with the new emir and his Kuwaiti counterpart to pay his respects.Zarif “congratulated them on the election of the new emir of Kuwait and stressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, France24 reported.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum , former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri also visited to express their condolences.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, called Sheikh Meshal on Saturday to offer his condolences, Middle East Eye reported.