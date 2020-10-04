Date :Sunday, October 4th, 2020 | Time : 21:29 |ID: 173387 | Print

Kuwait’s new emir meets with US, Iran officials

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met on Sunday with senior US, Iran and Persian Gulf officials.

Sheikh Nawaf succeeded his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died at the age of 91.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper conveyed his condolences over the loss of the late leader in a meeting with the new emir.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif met with the new emir and his Kuwaiti counterpart to pay his respects.Zarif “congratulated them on the election of the new emir of Kuwait and stressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, France24 reported.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum , former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri also visited to express  their condolences.

Saudi Arabia’s  Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, called Sheikh Meshal on Saturday to offer his condolences, Middle East Eye reported.

 

You might also like
Polls: U.S. Is ‘The Greatest Threat to Peace in the World Today’
Actor Parviz Parastui launches campaign against U.S seizure of Iranian assets
Doors of Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine closed to avoid Coronavirus spread
EU says Iran deal sound, all parties stick to terms
Iran to attract millions of Chinese travelers, ex-envoy says
UN Concerned over US curb on Iran top diplomat
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *