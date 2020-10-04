President Rouhani: Iran, Kuwait to witness growing enlargement of friendly tie

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iran’s President in a congratulatory message to the new Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed the hope that the two states would witness the increasing expansion of friendly relations.

Hassan Rouhani hoped that the two nations would see the development of stability and security in the region.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad as-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 in the United States.

Earlier, the Iranian president in a message to the new Emir of Kuwait expressed regret over the sad departure of the late Kuwaiti emir.

He prayed God Almighty to bestow peace upon His Soul and patience for the Royal Family.