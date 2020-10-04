Houston Muslim Charity Helps Children in Need

SHAFAQNA- Houston Muslim Charity has an annual budget of $1.5 million, serves children with a cadre of volunteers including doctors, nurses and other medical professionals based both in the United States and abroad.

As a young girl in Pakistan and the daughter of a high-ranking government official, Hashmat Effendi enjoyed special privilege when visiting a doctorWhat’s more, she noticed other children, particularly those of war refugees, struggled to receive medical care and were often overlooked in favor of other people deemed more important. Even as a young girl, Effendi, who now lives in Houston, Texas, knew this wasn’t right.

Looking to right that wrong, Effendi took matters into her own hands, escorting the children of refugees staying in her home to the doctor according to Aboutislam. This small act of service, and perhaps even rebellion, fueled a passion that still burns today and led to the creation of The House of Charity, a non-profit organization Effendi founded nearly 25 years ago to provide surgery and medical treatment to needy children.