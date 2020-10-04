Quran Miracles Exhibition Mounted on the path of pilgrims in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An exhibition featuring the miracles of the Holy Quran has been mounted on the path of pilgrims travelling to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala for Arbaeen.

The Astan of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) has organized the expo in one of the Moukebs it has set up on the Najaf-Karbala road, according to the website of the Astan. Moukebs are resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims set up on roads during the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Muhsin al-Khaqani, who is in charge of the Astan’s Moukeb, said mounting the expo has been only one of the activities of the Moukeb.

He said it also hosts Quranic forums attended by experts and scholars and offers lessons on enhancing Quran reading skills of the visitors. Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Iraq’s government will allow each country to send at most 1,500 pilgrims to the Arab country to take part in the Arbaeen processions. The day of Arbaeen, marked on the 20th day of the lunar Hijri month of Safar, falls on Thursday, October 8, this year.