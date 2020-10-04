Daily distribution of 100,000 protective face masks among Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini deployed hundreds of volunteers in the holy city of Karbala to raise health awareness about the danger of Corona pandemic, and announced the distribution of more than one million protective face masks among pilgrims.

On the other hand, the local administration of Najaf Ashraf announced the closure of the city for five days on the occasion of Arbaeen pilgrimage, and the Civil Defense Office of this city also issued a series of warnings to protect the health of pilgrims against the Coronavirus.

“Ali Shabar”, the information director of Astan Quds Hussaini, said in this regard: “More than 600 volunteers have been stationed inside and outside the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) within the framework of the special plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage and after passing the necessary individual skills and the necessary guidance on Corona pandemic and other issues.”

While pointing out that more than 20 mobile medical and health teams inside and outside the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) serve pilgrims daylong and this action is done in coordination with Imam Zain al-Abideen (A.S) and Al-Safir Hospitals, He added: “These teams have distributed one million protective face masks among the pilgrims over the past few days, and have disinfected various places in the city of Karbala.”

On the other hand, the governor of Najaf Ashraf announced the five-day closure of this city in order to hold the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“Luay al-Yassiry” said: “The Arbaeen special security plan is being implemented in coordination with the Central Euphrates Operations Command and without any problems.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English