Video: Saudi Shia Muslims express regret for not participating in Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- Mourning ceremonies in Saudi Arabia this year are a scene of regret for the lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S) because they are not able to come to the holy city of Karbala and participate in Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) due to preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

The video below shows a Hussaini ceremony in one of the cities of Saudi Arabia, in which the lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S) express regret and cry because they cannot participate in this year’s Arbaeen ceremony.

This year’s Arbaeen will be held in exceptional circumstances due to the spread of Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English