Afghan Rights group expresses concern over surge in assassinations

SHAFAQNA- The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said their findings showed that in the first six months of this year, 533 people had been killed and 412 injured in systematic and targeted assassinations.

“News of targeted attacks on activists, government officials, religious scholars and other civilians every day. This has created an environment of anxiety and fear, at the time when we most need to engage, mobilize, raise our voices and shape our peace process. Extremely worrying,” tweeted AIHRC chairwoman Shaharzad Akbar.