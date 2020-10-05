Wildfires destroy dozens of homes in New Zealand

SHAFAQNA- Wildfires destroyed dozens of homes in New Zealand, authorities said on Monday.

The blaze began in a mountain forest early on Sunday morning and, fanned by strong winds, swept through the village of Lake Ohau, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

According to the New Zealand fire emergency agency on Monday, at least 4,600 hectares (11,366 acres) of land were affected by the blaze, which also displaced more than 100 people.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said “The high winds meant the fire could not yet be contained and the situation may change rapidly with any shift in the wind”, AJjazeera reported.