Ethiopia’s runner sprints to victory in London Marathon

SHAFAQNA- Ethiopian Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon as a stunned world record holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013.

In Sunday’s cold, wet conditions, 24-year-old Kitata edged clear in a last-minute sprint to win by one second over Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba in a relatively slow two hours, five minutes and 41 seconds.

The races, originally scheduled to be run in April, was adapted to 19.7 laps of St James’s Park rather than the traditional street route, and was restricted to elite runners only, due to the coronavirus pandemic.