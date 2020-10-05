Cyberbullying drives women, girls to quit social media

SHAFAQNA- New global study finds nearly 60 percent of women and girls using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have suffered abuse.

One in five girls and young women has abandoned or cut down her use of a social media platform after being targeted, with some saying harassment started when they were as young as eight years old, the survey by girls’ equality group Plan International showed, Aljazeera reported.

“Girls are being silenced by a toxic level of harassment,” the organisation’s chief executive, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, said on Sunday.