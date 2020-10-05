Date :Monday, October 5th, 2020 | Time : 07:15 |ID: 173506 | Print

US states see record increases in coronavirus cases

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Nine US states reported record rises in coronavirus increases during the last seven days.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported an increase of at least 49,327 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by at least 703.

While the death rate has gone down by about 12 percent, nearly 210,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

According to separate Johns Hopkins University data, only Texas, Missouri and South Carolina have reported a decrease in the number of cases, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Somalia protests US raid, denounces foreign interference
Harmful US policies would endanger women asylum seekers' lives
Muslim group sues to block Trump terrorism report
Bahrain: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim thanks released prisoners for not receiving well-wishers due to Coronavirus
US and Taliban Sign Deal to End 19-year War
US, Israel two sides of same coin, trying to destroy Yemen: Houthi
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *