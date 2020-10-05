US states see record increases in coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA-Nine US states reported record rises in coronavirus increases during the last seven days.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported an increase of at least 49,327 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by at least 703.

While the death rate has gone down by about 12 percent, nearly 210,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

According to separate Johns Hopkins University data, only Texas, Missouri and South Carolina have reported a decrease in the number of cases, AlJazeera reported.