What is Islamic scholars’ mission according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Two years before the tragic events of Ashura in Karbala, addressing the elders and Islamic scholars in Mina, Imam Hussain (AS) said: You are honoured and respected by people because of Allah (SWT), however you can see that God’s Laws are broken but have you no fear? If one of your fathers’ covenants is broken, you will panic, but now do you not fear that the tradition of the Prophet (PBUH) has been broken? The blind, the deaf, and the disabled ill patients have been abandoned, and you do not bring mercy to them, and do not rise to deeds which are appropriate for you. I wish you knew that the position you have attained as a scholar, makes your responsibilities greater [1].

[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 172.