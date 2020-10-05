The Grand Ayatollah al-Hakeem’s office issued a statement regarding current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammed Saeed al-Hakeem in Najaf Ashraf issued a statement regarding current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for respect to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The full text of the statement issued on October 4th, 2020 is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Gracious, the Merciful We are following with great concern the unfortunate situation currently happening in the southwestern part of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and while expressing our deep sorrow for the losses and victims that resulted, especially among civilians, we affirm the importance of resolving this crisis in the basis of implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions calling for respect of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and ending the occupation of the territories by force and the return of all the displaced to their cities, with respect and dignity, praying to Almighty God for security and peace to prevail on justice foundations in the region and the world.

Arabic Version: