Oman reinstates ambassador in Syria

SHAFAQNA- Oman sent an ambassador to Syria, becoming the first Persian Gulf state to do so after they downgraded or shut missions in Damascus in 2012.

Syria’s foreign minister on Sunday accepted the credentials of Oman’s Ambassador Turki bin Mahmood al-Busaidy, appointed to the post in a royal decree in March, state news agency ONA said.

Oman, whose Sultan Haitham pledged when assuming power in January to continue maintaining friendly ties with all nations, kept its embassy open, as did Bahrain, Reuters reported.

