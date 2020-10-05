Date :Monday, October 5th, 2020 | Time : 17:24 |ID: 173589 | Print

Video: Arbaeen March from Najaf to Karbala

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Thousands of Iraqis and others who love Imam Hussein (AS) continue walk towards the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) to participate in Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

However, there have been restrictions for Arbaeen processions this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following footage shows pilgrims walking toward Karbala on Sunday night.

