Nobel Medicine Prize awarded to 3 researchers for discovering hepatitis C virus

SHAFAQNA-Two American and one British-born scientist who discovered the virus Hepatitis C won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.

Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said in a statement on awarding the prize of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million). The three scientists will share the prize money.

“The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives”, AlJazeera reported.