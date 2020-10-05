Date :Monday, October 5th, 2020 | Time : 18:50 |ID: 173613 | Print

Pope Francis says market capitalism has failed in pandemic

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis said the coronavirus pandemic has shown that market capitalism have failed.

In a 70-page encyclical, the highest form of papal teaching, Pope Francis outlined his vision for a post-pandemic world.

“The marketplace by itself cannot resolve every problem, however much we are asked to believe this dogma of neoliberal faith,” the pope wrote.

He added that free-market capitalism “reproduces itself” by resorting to the magic theories of “spillover” or “trickle” as the only solution to societal problems.

The pope said this “spillover” does not “resolve the inequality that gives rise to new forms of violence threatening the fabric of society”, CNN reported.

 

