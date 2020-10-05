https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/4efdd2f969559e8b1c92e99f32ded48e_201.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-05 21:22:002020-10-05 21:22:00Photos: Umrah rituals amid COVID-19
Photos: Umrah rituals amid COVID-19
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Grand Mosque of Mecca received the first group of Umrah performers, after the issuance of approval of the gradual return of normal life, with the application of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched “Eaatamarna” application for those wishing to perform Umrah.
