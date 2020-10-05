Ziyarat Arbaeen on behalf of everyone who was unable to perform it this year

SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel: Al-Kafeel Global Network calls on the devotees and followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) all over the world, who are not able to coming to the land of redemption, to perform the Ziyarat Arbaeen in light of these exceptional circumstances of the spread of the Corona epidemic, to register their names on the page of the Ziyarat by proxy so the Ziyarat can be performed on their behalf, via the following link: https://alkafeel.net/zyara/.

According to the official of the Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department of the al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine, Mr. Haider Talib Abdul-Amir, “The service of Ziyarat by proxy on the page of the al-Kafeel Network, assumes the responsibility of performing the special Ziyarats, foremost of which is the Ziyarat Arba’een. And this season, we have paid special attention to it, due to the inability of a large number of visitors to perform the Ziyarat from inside and outside Iraq, as a result of the exceptional health situation from the spread of the Corona epidemic and the closure of the borders and the Iraqi airspace as a precaution to prevent the epidemic.”

He added, “We opened the door for registering for this Ziyarat through the page of the Ziyarat by proxy early this year, i.e. ten days before the date of the Ziyarat, so that the largest possible number of visitors could be registered in all the affiliated network sites, in addition to the social networks supporting them, and a group of Sayed servants at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, will have the honor of the performance of this Ziyarat on behalf of the registrants.”

Indicating: “The Ziyarat rituals will be performed in the shrines of Imam Al-Hussayn and of his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), with the performance of the Ziyarat prayer in addition to the supplication for all the registrants.”