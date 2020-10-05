Ammar Hakim emphasizes approval of a special law for women rescued from ISIS

SHAFAQNA- Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Iraqioon Coalition, said: “This evening, we met with the head of the Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIS, Karim Khan, and heard from him about the team’s efforts to pursue ISIS terrorist crimes against Iraq.”

“We emphasize the issue of Yazidi, Turkmen and Shabak rescued women and the importance of treating them fairly by investigating these crimes, documenting them and trying to pass a law related to them,” he said.

We also stressed the importance of pursuing crimes in cooperation with the Iraqi government, Iraqi civil society and the judiciary, especially in the case of the missing people and the case of mass graves created by this terrorist organization.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English