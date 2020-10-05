Ayatollah Najafi’s remarks during his presence in Arbaeen March+ video

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Sheikh Basheer Hussain Najafi attended the Arbaeen march on Monday and called the owners of Hussaini processions to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) with good manners.

Ayatollah Najafi stated: I hope that God Almighty accept this pilgrimage and repeat this occasion for us again and again and give us the opportunity of serving Imam Hussain (A.S) and his pilgrims.

He added: “I tell the owners of the processions about whom we have not heard anything other than good on this occasion, that you should show genuine Arab good behavior in dealing with the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S).”

Sheikh Najafi continued: I ask God Almighty to accept the worthy action of everyone who serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) and to remove this calamity from all over the world.

The Supreme Religious Authority emphasized: The way to Holy Karbala and the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) is the way to save the ummah, and the pilgrims are under the support and care of Imam (A.S) and the servants and pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) have a high position with God.

Ayatollah Najafi went on to ask God Almighty to have mercy on the world, the people of Iraq and to remove the Corona pandemic from them.

He also thanked the servants of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Sheikh Ali Najafi, the representative of Ayatollah Basheer Najafi, also said that His Holiness had participated in the Arbaeen procession due to its high status in the sight of God and its great blessing in this world and the hereafter.

He also noted the importance of observing the instructions of health professionals and health protocols to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English