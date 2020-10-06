Coronavirus cases around the world surpass 35 million

SHAFAQNA- The number of total coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 35 million on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US leads the world with over 7.4 million cases and almost 210,000 deaths, while India had 6.6 million cases and 102,000 deaths, and Brazil had 4.9 million cases with 146,000 deaths. China, the birthplace of COVID-19, did not show much change since last week with some 90,000 cases and 4,700 deaths, the data showed. Turkey’s overall case tally stood at 324,443 with 8,441 deaths as of Sunday,AA reported. With research for a successful vaccine at full pace, there are only 11 at Phase 3 among more than 170 possible candidates tracked by the World Health Organization (WHO).