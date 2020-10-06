Date :Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 | Time : 07:41 |ID: 173701 | Print

Afghan president arrives in Qatar amid peace talks

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has arrived in Qatar for a bilateral meeting with leaders but will not hold a meeting with Taliban officials.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban that started last month aim to have the warring sides agree to a reduction of violence and a possible new power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan.

Violence, however, has not abated even as Afghan negotiators have been engaged in direct talks for the first time, Aljazeera told.

Scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in intensive clashes and suicide attacks have left dozens of civilians dead in recent weeks.

