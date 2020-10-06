Malaysian activists calls for stop blaming migrants for Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- A group of Malaysian activists urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin to focus on fighting the novel coronavirus rather than blaming undocumented migrant workers.

“The recent statement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the Covid-19 outbreak in Sabah [state] was caused by undocumented migrants is of grave concern to the public, as it could harden further the already pervasive xenophobic sentiment Malaysian society since the pandemic started early this year,” Agora Society Malaysia said in a statement on Monday , according to AA.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin said according to the information he received during a special meeting of the National Security Council, the spikes in coronavirus infections in Sabah region were caused by undocumented migrants entering the country without permission.