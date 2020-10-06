Date :Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 | Time : 08:19 |ID: 173710 | Print

Trump returns to White House , exhorts US not to fear Coronavirus

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Donald Trump told Americans “to get out there” and not fear COVID-19 after he returned to the White House despite more than 210,000 of USA’s residents having died.

Shortly after his return, the US president released two videos – one with footage of his journey accompanied by sweeping orchestral music, the other of him speaking on a balcony flanked by US flags , news.sky reported.

Trump told Americans to “get out there” and “don’t be afraid” of the coronavirus, despite more than 210,000 of the country’s residents having died from the disease and almost 7.5 million confirmed as having been infected.

You might also like
Chicago Muslims reclaim Islam away from terrorism
Macron told Trump that sanctions on Hezbollah counterproductive
Announcement from the Al-Khoei Foundation: Suspension of Services
Washington told Syrian rebels it won’t intervene in southern Syria
Lebanese Analyst: US sanctions did not affect the formation of Lebanon government
30,000 worshippers perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *