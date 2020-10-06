Trump returns to White House , exhorts US not to fear Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-Donald Trump told Americans “to get out there” and not fear COVID-19 after he returned to the White House despite more than 210,000 of USA’s residents having died.

Shortly after his return, the US president released two videos – one with footage of his journey accompanied by sweeping orchestral music, the other of him speaking on a balcony flanked by US flags , news.sky reported.

Trump told Americans to “get out there” and “don’t be afraid” of the coronavirus, despite more than 210,000 of the country’s residents having died from the disease and almost 7.5 million confirmed as having been infected.