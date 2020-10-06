What is the sign of a great soul?

SHAFAQNA – A great person who has an epic soul, whether has worked for himself or for a nation or for the humanity or even thinks higher than humanity and considers himself to be the servant of all the humanity’s aims, which calls it God’s Satisfaction. Meaning that God has created this creation and for that a path and general aim have been designated. This is the path of God’s Satisfaction. The great man is the one who has an epic soul. This cannot be in any other way [1].

[1] Hamaseye Hussaini, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 27.