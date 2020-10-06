How did Imam Ali (AS) control the market during his time as Muslims Caliph?

SHAFAQNA – Every morning Imam Ali (AS) used to come out of the government house (Dar-ul-Imarah) and walked through markets of Kufah and said: O’ traders, before your dealings, seek goodness from Allah (SWT), and by taking it easy in trading ask blessing from God when meeting the customers. Adopt clemency and forbearance, and avoid taking an oath. And avoid lying and oppression, and treat the oppressed ones fairly and do not approach usury. Do not sell underweight goods and do not deduct anything from the people’s rights, and do not sink in quagmire of corruption. Then, Imam Ali (AS) used to return to a place and take care of the people’s affairs [1].

