Iraqi President emphasizes the importance and transparency of early elections

SHAFAQNA- In a meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Baghdad, Barham Salih stressed the importance and transparency of early elections in Iraq.

Iraqi President Barham Salih hosted the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in Baghdad on Monday.

The Office of Iraqi President said in a statement: “The two sides stressed the importance of holding early parliamentary elections and the need to provide the highest level of honesty and transparency in all its stages and the coordination of the United Nations with election committees to monitor it, in order to increase confidence in its results and retain the trust of voters in electing their representatives away from the domination of weapons, deception and political games.

The statement said: “Barham Salih and Plasschaert also called for the completion of a fair and inclusive electoral law that reflects freedom of choice away from influence or pressure, to ensure that the election results are the achievement of the true will of all citizens.”

The Iraqi President and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General stressed the importance of supporting the Iraqi national project in strengthening the authority and sovereignty of the government, supporting diplomatic missions and preventing terrorist and illegal acts.

