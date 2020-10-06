Date :Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 | Time : 13:27 |ID: 173780 | Print

Aoun says won’t sign amnesty for officials responsible for Beirut blast

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese presidency announced on Monday that the president will never sign a pardon order for the three directors-general imprisoned for the Beirut blast case two months ago.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun will never sign the pardon order of the three managers who have been referred to the judiciary in connection with the Beirut blast, until the matter is approved by the Cabinet.
The Lebanese judiciary has so far arrested 25 people in connection with the case, including three directors-general, Abdul Hafiz al-Qaisi, General Director of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, Hassan Qaritam, the Director of Beirut Port, and the Director-General of Lebanese Customs Badri Zahir.

The President added: “The advisory body believes that rulings that are not approved by the cabinet should not be reviewed.”

According to the statement, the president will never sign decrees until they are issued individually and by name by the cabinet.

The rulings were handed over to the presidency after Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed the proposals based on Ghazi Wazni, Minister of Finance, and Michel Najjar, Minister of Labor and Public Works.

