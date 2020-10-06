SHAFAQNA- In response to Macron’s speech, 100 prominent French Muslims signed an open letter calling on the government to stop stigmatising Muslims, especially women and working-class Muslims. In a divisive speech last Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined proposals on how to challenge what he called “Islamist separatism.”

“Behind this law, there is a real stigmatisation,” Nagib Azergui, Founder of the Union of French Muslim Democrats political party, told Al Jazeera. “[The proposal] is making a direct link between Muslims, terrorism and radicalisation.” France’s Interior Ministry recorded 154 Islamophobic incidents in 2019, a 54-percent increase from 2019, Aljazeera told .

“Stop stigmatising Muslim women, whether they wear a headscarf or not, whose clothing choices have become a subject of national debate,” French Muslims said. “Stop the escalation of empty political and media debates. Stop the indictment of any speaker, Muslim or not, who does not subscribe to the racist speeches that have become omnipresent on our screens.”