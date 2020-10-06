SHAFAQNA- Palestinian farmers face uncertain olive harvest season amid settler attacks and pandemic.

Helweh Abu Ras looks sadly at the hills across from her home. The nearby slopes are home to her olive trees – but with the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli nearby, her lands may as well be light years away.

“I can’t reach my land and this is an injustice. What kind of peace are they talking about? Peace means that I can regain my stolen land,” she exclaims, Middleeasteye reported.

For many like Abu Ras, uncertainty remains as to whether they will even be able to reach their trees this year, as the usual hardships have only intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.