Iran, 25 other countries urge removal of western sanctions to tackle virus

SHAFAQNA- 26 Countries are called for the immediate lifting of sanctions by the United States and Western countries to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

“Global solidarity and international cooperation are the most powerful weapons in fighting and overcoming COVID-19,” the joint statement said. “We seize this opportunity to call for the complete and immediate lifting of unilateral coercive measures, in order to ensure the full, effective and efficient response of all members of the international community to COVID-19.”

Among the countries that backed the statement were half a dozen that face sanctions by the United States, European Union or other Western nations including Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.