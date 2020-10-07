Book: Life story of Jabir Ibn Abdullah al-Ansari by Jaffer Ladak

SHAFAQNA- The book ‘A Star Amongst The Stars: The Life and Times of the Great companion Jabir Ibn Abdullah Al-Ansari’ is written by Jaffer Ladak. This book is published by Islamic Publishing House.

A Star Amongst the Stars offers the reader the first dedicated analysis of the like of this great companion of the Holy Prophet, Jabir ibn Abdullah al-Ansari and takes references from both Sunni and Shia sources.

Chronicling his life from Medina, his interactions with the Caliphs and Imams of his era, the book aims to provide a unique understanding of Jabir’s esteemed position in shaping the intellectual and spiritual development of Muslim thought to reconstruct the role of the Ansar in early Islam as a means of contemporary guidance and answer the question of the role of the companions in Shia and Sunni polemics.