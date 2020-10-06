https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/turkey.jpg 486 862 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-06 23:41:312020-10-06 23:41:31Turkish president set to visit Kuwait, Qatar on Wednesday
Turkish president set to visit Kuwait, Qatar on Wednesday
SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit Qatar and Kuwait on Wednesday, an official statement said.
He will meet Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. In Kuwait, he is due to meet the new ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and convey condolences over the death of the emir’s predecessor and half brother, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed, who died at 91 last week, Reuters reported.
