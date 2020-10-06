Turkish president set to visit Kuwait, Qatar on Wednesday

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit Qatar and Kuwait on Wednesday, an official statement said.

He will meet Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. In Kuwait, he is due to meet the new ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and convey condolences over the death of the emir’s predecessor and half brother, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed, who died at 91 last week, Reuters reported.