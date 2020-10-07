Nearly 40 nations condemn China’s human rights policies in Xinjiang

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 40 nations including US, Japan, Canada, Haiti, Honduras, Japan, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday condemned China’s human rights policies in Xinjiang. “We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the recent developments in Hong Kong,” the declaration said.

“We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,” it added, France24 reported.